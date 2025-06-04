Cake in the face and a remix? It could 'Happen to' Russell Dickerson

Russell Dickerson's revamping his hit "Happen to Me" with the help of DJ/producer Steve Aoki.

“I’ve been a Steve Aoki fan for so long, and I can’t believe we have a song together now,” Russell says. “He’s always paved his own path, and I feel like I’ve done that as well — and now our paths collide on this 'Happen To Me’ remix. So stoked for this one!”

You can check out "Happen to Me (Steve Aoki Remix)" on YouTube.

If you want to go behind the scenes of the cover shoot for the single, which involved shoving a cake in Russell's face, just check out his socials.

On Thursday, June 5, Russell kicks off round 2 of his Russellmania Tour in New York City.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.