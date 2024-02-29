Brothers Osborne to drop new EP: "This one is for the fans"

Brothers Osborne have announced a new four-track EP, Break Mine.



Arriving March 22, the project is the follow-up to their 2023 self-titled album and features the previously released "We Ain't Good at Breaking Up" and "Back Home," as well as two new tracks, "Break Mine" and "Get To Movin' Again."



"This one is for the fans. Every time we release an album, our fans are asking for more music, faster," says the duo's TJ Osborne. "We heard that, and held some special songs back from our last project so we could release them now. We also wanted to include a couple of the tracks from Brothers Osborne that we thought deserved some more of the spotlight."



"We can't wait to play these songs on the road for you all this spring," he adds.



Coming up, Brothers Osborne will hit the road on their Might As Well Be Us Tour. The 35-date trek kicks off March 28 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and will wrap in Cleveland, Ohio, on June 29. For tickets and a full list of dates, visit brothersosborne.com.

Break Mine EP is available for presave now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.