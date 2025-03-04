Brian Kelley's live on the beach in new concert film + album

Brian Kelley's bringing a piece of the Florida Gulf Coast straight to you with his new Surf Post Sessions Live album and concert film.

Recorded over two nights in July 2024, the Florida Georgia Line hitmaker laid down 10 of his solo tracks, including his covers of "Burnin' It Down" and "You Make It Easy," songs he co-wrote that were hits for Jason Aldean.

The music was recorded live at his Tribe Kelley Surf Post in Grayton Beach, Florida.

“To be able to unite as a community and create a little world together for a couple hours in the backyard of our Surf Post has just been good for the soul," Brian reflects. "Whether you live in town or are just visiting, we get to hang out as neighbors — just vibe and enjoy music together. I hope y’all dig this live cut, and we get to see some new faces come this SPRING BREAK 2025!”

You can get tickets to the shows, which start March 14, at SurfPostSessions.com.

Here's the track list for Surf Post Sessions Live, with the accompanying film available on YouTube:

"Acres"

"How We're Livin'"

"King Ranch"

"Dirt Cheap"

"Burnin' It Down"/"You Make It Easy"

"Boat Names"

"Oceanaire"

"Quality of Life"

"Parrot on My Shoulder"

"Beach Cowboy"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.