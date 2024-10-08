Brian Kelley confronts reality in "If I Go First"

Brian Kelley is not shying away from reality in his new song, "If I Go First."



Written solely by Brian, the tender ballad addresses the unpredictability of life and is a love letter of sorts to his wife, Brittney.



"You gotta put my ring around your necklace/ And I'll be with you every single second/ Our circle won't be broken/ You'll always be protected," Brian sings in a verse, before professing in the bridge, "Yeah if I go first you got to know from the depths of my soul I love you more than anything/ Anything in this world/ You'll always have my heart/ You'll always be my girl/ If I go first."



"If I Go First" is the latest preview of Brian's forthcoming new album, Ed & Mary Margaret's Son, and follows the earlier released "Put Myself On" and "Hold On, Cowboy."



Ed & Mary Margaret's Son arrives Oct. 25.

