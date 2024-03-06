Brian Kelley announces new album with "Kiss My Boots"

Courtesy of Big Machine Records

By Jeremy Chua

Brian Kelley is set to drop his sophomore album, Tennessee Truth, on May 10.

The 12-track project will feature its lead single, "See You Next Summer," and the newly released autobiographical tune, "Kiss My Boots."

"It was healing to write. I feel released now," Brian says of the song, which he penned with Blake Redferrin and Dylan Guthro. "Everyone processes things differently. I went inward. I went to work and stayed busy. I'm proud of myself for doing it that way. It was worth it. Now, I have a song that helped me through a tough time."

"Hopefully, 'Kiss My Boots' can help a lot of people," he adds. "Give them some confidence and help them get their power back."

Tennessee Truth is Brian's Big Machine Records debut album and the follow-up to 2021's Sunshine State Of Mind, which he released with Warner Music Nashville.

Tennessee Truth is available for preorder and presave now.

Here's the full track list for Tennessee Truth:

"Acres"
"How We're Livin'"
"King Ranch"
"Trucks, Ducks, Bucks & Beer"
"Goin' Places"
"Barefeet Or Boots"
"Dirt Road Date Night"
"10 O'Clock On The Dock"
"See You Next Summer"
"Doin' Nothin'"
"Dirt Cheap"
"Kiss My Boots"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!