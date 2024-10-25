Brian Kelley says new album 'caught me off guard'

Brian Kelley's sophomore album, Ed & Mary Margaret's Son, is out.

Unlike a typical project, Brian says recording it was a surprise, and the songs on it were penned recently.

"To be honest with you, this record caught me off guard," Brian shares in a release. "But once I had an inkling of what it could be, and what was happening, it was a moment I didn't want to pass up."

"What I want fans to know and feel is that these are all brand-new songs," he says of the album, which offers a title track that his parents inspired. "These aren't songs that were written two or three years ago, this is a chapter in time."

"It's a season, and the way this record sounds, it's the soundtrack to my life these past couple months," Brian continues. "So, I just went for it."

Ed & Mary Margaret's Son is Brian's second full-length rollout with Big Machine Records and follows his debut effort, Tennessee Truth, which arrived in March.

Here's the track list for Ed & Mary Margaret's Son:
"Rockin' Randall"
"S*** Kickers"
"Cowboy Gold"
"Hit a Lick"
"Heaven In a Holler"
"Ed & Mary Margaret's Son"
"The Board"
"Hold On, Cowboy"
"Put Myself On"
"Too Pretty a Place to Fight"
"If I Go First"
"Back Pocket Blues"

