Brian Kelley to drop new track, "Trucks, Ducks, Bucks, & Beer"

Disney/Scott Kirkland

By Jeremy Chua

Do you love trucks, ducks, bucks and beer? Then Brian Kelley might have your next favorite song.

Brian's set to drop his new song, "Trucks, Ducks, Bucks, & Beer," on Friday, January 12. 

"10 days. All our favorite things in one song how bout it?! 1/12 'Trucks, Ducks, Bucks, & Beer is available everywhere!" Brian captioned his Instagram Reel, which featured a snippet of the soon-to-be-released track.

"Talking about truck, ducks, bucks and beer/ Fishing when it ain't that time of year/ Yeah we keep it rods and reel round here/ It's all jon boats and John Deeres/ We like our songs with a steel and a banjo/ Spend out checks on camo and ammo," goes the celebratory chorus.

"Trucks, Ducks, Bucks, & Beer" will follow Brian's earlier releases, which include "How We're Livin'," "Dirt Cheap" and his latest single, "See You Next Summer."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!