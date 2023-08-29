Brian Kelley on the concept of his new restaurant, Papa Surf Burger Bar

Brian Kelley is now adding restaurateur to his resume.

The country singer and his wife, Brittney, have teamed up with Jason Aldean and former Braves pitcher Tom Glavine to launch a new restaurant called Papa Surf Burger Bar in Florida.

Ahead of the restaurant's opening, ABC Audio spoke with Brian about the concept, location and his longtime love for Florida.

"We've got Papa Surf Burger Bar opening up not far from the Tribe Kelley Surf Post, probably four-and-a-half miles or so down on 30A Santa Rosa Beach," Brian shares. "Brittney and I had a thing for old houses, renovating them and figuring out what would work well there, like a new business."

"The surf shop was an old real estate office, then it was a rental house," he explains. "We turned it into a surf shop. My studio's on top. And then the burger joint that we have used to be Bloom's Cafe, this really small old house."

"The guy that was the chef and the owner used to live upstairs and come down and cook every night. It was kind of a set meal every night. Just, 'This is what you're getting,'" recalls Brian. "We just fell in love with that place over COVID and got a good deal on the property before the crazy real estate spike in Florida and all across the U.S. So we got in good, got really lucky."

As for its name, Brian says he's been "wanting to use" and "create something" with "Papa Surf" for a while now and thought it'd make a great name for his latest venture.

For more information on Papa Surf Burger Bar and its soon-to-be-announced opening date, visit papasurf.com and follow them on Instagram and Facebook.

On the music front, Brian's #33 and rising on the country charts with his single, "See You Next Summer."

