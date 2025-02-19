Brett Eldredge's about to 'blow ya mind'

Brett Eldredge is releasing a new EP, Lonestar Lovers, on March 14.



"5 songs, 2 you are already loving, 3 more to blow ya mind," Brett announced on Wednesday.



Accompanying his post is the EP cover, which features a back view of Brett as he looks at the hills ahead.



The two songs that Brett's referring to are, of course, "Gorgeous" and "You'll Be Mine," which dropped in January and February, respectively.



Brett's latest albums are 2024's Merry Christmas (Welcome to the Family) and 2022's Songs About You.

