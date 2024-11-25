Brantley Gilbert's bringing his 'Tattoos' to you

If you love Brantley Gilbert's latest album, Tattoos, you're in for a treat.



Brantley is hitting the road in 2025 for his Tattoos Tour. It'll kick off Feb. 27 in Everett, Washington, and hit Bloomington, Illinois; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Athens, Georgia; Portland and more before wrapping April 26 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.



Travis Denning, Payton Smith, Austin Snell, Colt Ford and Black Stone Cherry are part of the lineup of rotating openers.



"My hope is that with tickets starting at $25, people can step away from everyday stresses and enjoy themselves—whether it's making it a fun evening with the family or giving mom and dad the chance to hire a babysitter and have a night out just for them," Brantley shares.



He adds, "Music has always been about bringing people together and offering a break from the grind, even if it's just for a few hours."



Presale for Brantley's fan club, BG Nation, begins Monday before the general sale on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For tickets and a full list of dates, visit brantleygilbert.com.

Brantley's Ashley Cooke-assisted single, "Over When We're Sober," is currently making its way up the country charts.

