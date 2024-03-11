Brantley Gilbert drops anthemic "Off the Rails"

Brantley Gilbert's country-rock roots shine loud and proud in his new track, "Off the Rails."



Brantley wrote the song with Michael Ray, Josh Phillips, Brandon Day, Chase McGill, Brock Berryhill, Brian Davis and Taylor Phillips, and it invites listeners to join in on a good time.



"Run it off the rails, kick it into four-wheel/ Set it on fire, smoke it like a shine still/ Coal rolling, you know it, we're banging hells bells/ Twin stacking, we back and we yelling, 'Hell yeah'/ Hell nah, baby, ain't no slowing down/ They gonna call the law, then they better do it now/ Yeah, all aboard, this crazy train's on twelve/ Tonight, we gonna run it off the rails," the country rocker declares in the drum-heavy chorus.



"We've got some big plans for the Off The Rails Tour. Not only will we be sprinkling in some new tracks, but we've found a way to add even more songs into the setlist, so you'll be hearing a good mix of longtime favorites, deep cuts and unreleased material," Brantley says of his ongoing headlining trek.



"We're really looking forward to giving BG Nation the first taste of what we have in store for the next album…it's going to be a wild ride," he adds.



Coming up, Brantley's Off The Rails Tour will hit Canton, Ohio; Saginaw, Michigan; and La Crosse, Wisconsin, on March 21, March 22 and March 23, respectively. For tickets and a full list of dates, head to brantleygilbert.com.

Brantley's latest album is 2022's So Help Me God, which received the deluxe treatment in 2023.

