Brantley Gilbert pauses show to welcome newborn: "Craziest night of my life"

Brantley Gilbert paused a live show to celebrate a new addition to his family.

The "You Don't Know Her Like I Do" singer and wife Amber Cochran Gilbert welcomed a newborn baby into the world on Friday night amid Brantley Gilbert's concert in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Brantley revealed the news in an Instagram video posted Saturday detailing the events of the previous evening along with a caption, writing that the experience "might have been the craziest night of my life."

The video begins with Brantley on stage pumping up the crowd before being rushed off stage in a hurry.



"Shortly after Brantley's set starts, he gets pulled away for an emergency backstage," the on-screen text reads. A clip shows Brantley running off stage as crew members trail him.

Next, the video shows the singer, on a tour bus, delivering the happy news to his mother over the phone. "How are you doing?" his mother asked, the video shows.

"Not as good as you're about to be, you got a new grandbaby," Brantley says.

The video then shows photos and videos of Amber and the pair's newborn baby on the bus.

"She's amazing, she's absolutely amazing," Brantley's mother says of Amber over the phone.

The video shows Brantley returning to the stage, continuing the show as he announced, "We got a baby!" to the cheering Tupelo crowd.

The country singer further described the experience in his Instagram caption, writing: "So last night might have been the craziest night of my life. Watching such an amazing woman do such an amazing thing is something I'll never forget."

Brantley Gilbert is currently on his Off The Rails Tour. His Ashley Cooke-assisted single, "Over When We're Sober," is making its way up the country charts.

