Brad Paisley's 'Out of the Picture' in Europe as he brings tour to US

Brad Paisley performs at Tollwood Summer Festival at Olympiapark on June 23 in Munich, Germany. (Mark Wieland/Getty Images)

Brad Paisley's closing the chapter on his 10th European tour, having sold out all 10 shows in nine cities.

The trek kicked off June 8 in Helsinki, Finland, and wrapped Wednesday in Zurich, Switzerland, with stops in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Netherlands and Germany along the way.

Next up, he'll mark America's 250th birthday with a July Fourth show in Provo, Utah, before continuing his Brad Paisley Live Tour in the States.

Jake Worthington, Charlie Worsham, Hannah Harper, Laci Kaye Booth, The Band Loula and Mackenzie Carpenter will join him at different times on the trek, which wraps Oct. 9 in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Meanwhile, Brad's just released the ninth song in his ongoing Tacklebox project, which mines unreleased and unrecorded material from his catalog. "Out of the Picture" is out now.

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