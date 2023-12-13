Brad Paisley launches Toy Store for families in need

Brad Paisley is giving back this holiday season with his newly launched Toy Store.



The Toy Store, which is part of Brad and wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley's free referral-based grocery store, The Store, recently collected over 1,000 toys with the aid of the Nashville community, sponsors and corporations. Staff and volunteers of the First Responders Children's Foundation donated an additional 1,000 toys.



"The emotional aspect of being able to give your child something your child wanted versus just something to sort of get you through the holidays, that's such a load off the minds of somebody who maybe didn't think they were going to be able to do that," Brad tells The Associated Press.



"People come on hard times and we want this to be a safe, welcoming place for everybody, whether you're volunteering or whether you're needing the services," adds Kimberly. "It's just a community and we're all in it together."



For more information, visit thestore.org.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.