'Bottle Rockets' sparks a Canadian first for Scotty McCreery

A week after topping the country charts in the U.S., Scotty McCreery is repeating the feat in the Great White North.

“I’m thrilled to see ‘Bottle Rockets’ become my first No. 1 in Canada and happy to share that with one of my favorite bands ever, Hootie & The Blowfish,” Scotty says. “Thank you to the fans, Canadian country radio, Sony Music Canada, and The Orchard for all the support, not only on this song but throughout my career.”

Though "Bottle Rockets" is his first time atop the Canadian country ranking, it's his seventh #1 in the States. It's also his fastest-rising chart-topper, making it to the pinnacle in 20 weeks.

"Bottle Rockets" is the lead single from Scotty's Scooter & Friends EP. So far, he hasn't revealed what his next release will be. He kicks off his Two for the Road Tour with Dustin Lynch Nov. 6 in Saginaw, Michigan.

