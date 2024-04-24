Bon Jovi shares new trailer for ‘Thank You, Good Night: The Bon Jovi Story’

Bon Jovi has shared another look at their upcoming four-part Hulu documentary, Thank You, Good Night: The Bon Jovi Story.

The new trailer for the series features interview footage with Jon Bon Jovi, former guitarist Richie Sambora, keyboardist Dave Bryan and drummer Tico Torres, as well as fellow New Jersey rocker Bruce Springsteen, who shares, "Jon's choruses demand to be sung by 20,000 people in an arena."

Toward the beginning of the trailer, Richie jokes, “I’m excited, are we telling the truth, are we gonna lie, what are we gonna do?" Later clips reveal the band will get real about Richie's 2013 departure.

“It was real fun and I thought everybody else was enjoying it too,” Jon says, to which Richie replies, “wrong.” He later adds, “I don’t regret leaving, I regret how I did it.”

The clip is sprinkled with archival footage from the band's early days, performance clips from over the years and more. It also shows Jon dealing with his recent vocal issues and worries about the future of the band.

“With every decade comes another life’s lesson. It's all or nothing," Jon shares at the end of the trailer. "That’s why the legacy matters."

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, directed by Gotham Chopra, debuts Friday, April 26, on Hulu. It will have its premiere at South by Southwest on March 14.

