Bon Jovi shares new trailer for ‘Thank You, Good Night: The Bon Jovi Story’

Bon Jovi has shared another look at their upcoming four-part Hulu documentary, Thank You, Good Night: The Bon Jovi Story.
The new trailer for the series features interview footage with Jon Bon Jovi, former guitarist Richie Sambora, keyboardist Dave Bryan and drummer Tico Torres, as well as fellow New Jersey rocker Bruce Springsteen, who shares, "Jon's choruses demand to be sung by 20,000 people in an arena."
The clip is sprinkled with archival footage from the band's early days, performance clips from over the years and more. It also shows Jon dealing with his recent vocal issues and worries about the future of the band.
Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, directed by Gotham Chopra, debuts Friday, April 26, on Hulu. It will have its premiere at South by Southwest on March 14.
