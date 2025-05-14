Blake's back on 'The Voice' as Kelsea Ballerini wraps her first season

Blake Shelton's returning to The Voice for the first time since leaving the show in the spring of 2023.

He's set to perform his 30th #1 hit, "Texas," on the live season finale Tuesday, May 20.

Team Blake's final winner will also be back: Season 22 winner Bryce Leatherwood will perform "God Made" from his self-titled debut album, which comes out Friday.

All the coaches will duet with their final artist, including Kelsea Ballerini, who's finishing up her first season on the show.

You can also look for Kelly Clarkson, Sheryl Crow, Joe Jonas, Foreigner, Alicia Keys, Chance the Rapper and more on the two-hour closer, which starts at 9 p.m. ET on May 20.

