Blake Shelton wishes Gwen Stefani happy birthday: "My favorite girl"

Gwen Stefani got a big birthday shout-out from her husband, Blake Shelton.



The "God's Country" singer hopped on social media to wish Gwen a happy birthday, complete with sweet couple photos.



"HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my favorite girl.. my pretty girl @gwenstefani !!!!! I LOVE YOU!!!!!" Blake wrote.



Blake and Gwen tied the knot on July 3, 2021, and have released several duets together, including the chart-topping "Happy Anywhere" and "Nobody But You."

Blake's currently #2 and approaching the peak of the country charts with his Post Malone collab, "Pour Me a Drink."

