For Blake Shelton, 'The Road' won't likely lead to acting

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
By Stephen Hubbard

For the past few weeks Blake Shelton's been busy shooting The Road, the new music competition show he developed with Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan.

If that gives you hope Blake could someday land in a Sheridan show like Tim McGraw in 1883 — well, Blake says you should probably hold your horses.

"I've never really had the acting bug," he says. "We've done some goofy things along the way. I got to host Saturday Night Live years ago, and I did do a part in an Adam Sandler movie. And it was just small things here and there."

Beyond that? Blake says it just takes too long for his taste.

"I've learned enough about acting, enough to know that, man, that's probably more than I want to bite off to chew," he tells ABC Audio. "Because I like to do a project and then get away from it, and I feel like movie stuff is like you're locked down for months at a time."

"And I don't know, the idea of that kind of freaks me out a little bit," he adds.

Meanwhile, The Road is on track to premiere this fall on CBS, with Keith Urban playing a major part in the series.

Musically, Blake has a top-10 hit with "Texas" ahead of the release of his new album, For Recreational Use Only, on May 9.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

