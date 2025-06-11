Billy Ray Cyrus shares sweet message for Elizabeth Hurley on her birthday

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley are in love.

On Tuesday, Cyrus, 63, shared a sweet photo with Hurley on Instagram, wishing her a happy 60th birthday.

"Happy birthday to the love of my life," he captioned the post.

Cyrus also liked a photo Hurley shared on her own page Tuesday.

"Happy birthday to me!" she wrote in the caption of the post, adding, "Feeling very blessed and grateful for having the best friends & family in the world."

"Pic taken this afternoon… in my birthday suit xxx," she added.

Cyrus replied in a comment, writing, "I love you."

Cyrus' post comes weeks after the duo made their debut as a couple at the Orizzonti | Rosso Exhibition Opening Dinner at Palazzo Barberini in Rome.

The duo first met while filming the 2022 movie Christmas in Paradise.

"We did very few scenes together, but the couple times we were in the same scene, there was a chemistry there," Cyrus said during an interview with Apple Music Country in April. "We just laughed, and it was at a time I wasn't laughing a lot."

He added, "The oddest part was, first, how much we laughed. Second, I figured we were so different, but in some very strange way, we had way more in common than we had different."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.