Stacker compiled a list of the biggest plays in Miami Marlins history

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Biggest plays in Houston Astros history

Major League Baseball history is built on moments — swings, pitches, and split-second plays that reshaped seasons and, in some cases, entire franchises. From walk-off home runs in winner-take-all games to clutch hits under October pressure, the biggest plays often came when the stakes were highest. Stacker identified the most impactful plays in Houston Astros history using data from Stathead. Plays were ranked by their Championship Win Probability Added (cWPA), a metric that measures how much a single play changed a team's odds of winning the World Series.

#10. October 23, 2005 (WS Gm 2)

- Score: down 6-4 (9th inning, 2 outs)

- Opponent: CWS

- Event: 1B

- Play Description: Single to LF (Line Drive); J. Bagwell Scores; C. Burke Scores; J. Vizcaíno to 2B (Advanced on throw) on throw to Hm

- cWPA: 10.91%

#9. October 29, 2017 (WS Gm 5)

- Score: down 4-1 (4th inning, 1 out)

- Opponent: LAD

- Event: HR

- Play Description: Home Run (Fly Ball); J. Altuve Scores; C. Correa Scores

- cWPA: 11.31%

#8. October 29, 2017 (WS Gm 5)

- Score: down 8-7 (7th inning, 0 outs)

- Opponent: LAD

- Event: HR

- Play Description: Home Run (Line Drive)

- cWPA: 11.38%

#7. October 12, 1980 (NLCS Gm 5)

- Score: tied 2-2 (7th inning, 2 outs)

- Opponent: PHI

- Event: 1B

- Play Description: Single to RF; T. Puhl Scores; J. Cruz to 3B

- cWPA: 12.00%

#6. October 15, 1986 (NLCS Gm 6)

- Score: down 4-3 (14th inning, 1 out)

- Opponent: NYM

- Event: HR

- Play Description: Home Run (Deep LF Line)

- cWPA: 12.76%

#5. October 20, 2023 (ALCS Gm 5)

- Score: down 4-2 (9th inning, 0 outs)

- Opponent: TEX

- Event: HR

- Play Description: Home Run (Fly Ball to Deep LF); Y. Diaz Scores; G. Kessinger Scores

- cWPA: 14.01%

#4. November 05, 2022 (WS Gm 6)

- Score: down 1-0 (6th inning, 1 out)

- Opponent: PHI

- Event: HR

- Play Description: Home Run (Fly Ball to Deep CF); J. Altuve Scores; J. Peña Scores

- cWPA: 15.71%

#3. October 29, 2017 (WS Gm 5)

- Score: down 7-4 (5th inning, 2 outs)

- Opponent: LAD

- Event: HR

- Play Description: Home Run (Fly Ball); G. Springer Scores; A. Bregman Scores

- cWPA: 16.66%

#2. October 12, 1980 (NLCS Gm 5)

- Score: down 7-6 (8th inning, 2 outs)

- Opponent: PHI

- Event: 1B

- Play Description: Single to CF; T. Puhl Scores; R. Landestoy to 3B

- cWPA: 17.26%

#1. October 29, 2017 (WS Gm 5)

- Score: tied 12-12 (10th inning, 2 outs)

- Opponent: LAD

- Event: 1B

- Play Description: *WALK-OFF*:Single to LF (Line Drive); D. Fisher Scores; G. Springer to 2B

- cWPA: 19.34%