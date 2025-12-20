Michelin's Bib Gourmand distinction highlights restaurants that serve exceptional food at a good value—places where you can enjoy a memorable meal without the splurge of a fine-dining price tag. Stacker compiled a list of Bib Gourmand restaurants in Houston using the Michelin Guide, offering a taste of quality and creativity across the city's dining scene. Keep reading to see which spots made the list in 2025.
Rosie Cannonball
- Cuisine: Contemporary, Italian
- Price: $$
- Address: 1620 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX, 77006, USA
- Read more on Michelin Guide
ChòpnBlọk
- Cuisine: African
- Price: $$
- Address: 507 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX, 77006, USA
- Read more on Michelin Guide
da Gama Canteen
- Cuisine: Indian, Portuguese
- Price: $$
- Address: 600 N. Shepherd Dr., Ste. 520, Houston, TX, 77007, USA
- Read more on Michelin Guide
Maximo
- Cuisine: Mexican, American
- Price: $$
- Address: 6119 Edloe St., Houston, TX, 77005, USA
- Read more on Michelin Guide
Nam Giao
- Cuisine: Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 6938 Wilcrest Dr., Houston, TX, 77072, USA
- Read more on Michelin Guide
Papalo Taqueria
- Cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$
- Address: 712 Main St., Houston, TX, 77002, USA
- Read more on Michelin Guide
Killen's
- Cuisine: American, Southern
- Price: $$
- Address: 101 Heights Blvd., Houston, TX, 77007, USA
- Read more on Michelin Guide
Mala Sichuan Bistro
- Cuisine: Chinese, Sichuan
- Price: $$
- Address: 9348 Bellaire Blvd., Houston, TX, 77036, USA
- Read more on Michelin Guide
Theodore Rex
- Cuisine: Contemporary
- Price: $$$
- Address: 1302 Nance St., Houston, TX, 77002, USA
- Read more on Michelin Guide
Annam
- Cuisine: Vietnamese Contemporary
- Price: $$$
- Address: 811 Buffalo Park Dr., Ste. 120, Houston, TX, 77019, USA
- Read more on Michelin Guide
nobie's
- Cuisine: American
- Price: $$
- Address: 2048 Colquitt St., Houston, TX, 77098, USA
- Read more on Michelin Guide
The Pit Room
- Cuisine: Barbecue, Mexican
- Price: $$
- Address: 1201 Richmond Ave., Houston, TX, 77006, USA
- Read more on Michelin Guide
Nancy's Hustle
- Cuisine: Contemporary
- Price: $$
- Address: 2704 Polk St., Houston, TX, 77003, USA
- Read more on Michelin Guide
Casaema
- Cuisine: Mexican
- Price: $$
- Address: 5307 N. Main St., Houston, TX, 77009, USA
- Read more on Michelin Guide
Street to Kitchen
- Cuisine: Thai
- Price: $$
- Address: 3401 Harrisburg Blvd., Ste. G., Houston, TX, 77003, USA
- Read more on Michelin Guide
Truth BBQ
- Cuisine: Barbecue
- Price: $$
- Address: 110 S. Heights Blvd., Houston, TX, 77007, USA
- Read more on Michelin Guide
Pinkerton's Barbecue
- Cuisine: Barbecue
- Price: $$
- Address: 1504 Airline Dr., Houston, TX, 77009, USA
- Read more on Michelin Guide