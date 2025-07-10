Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Waco metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here.
#10. Isbill Junior High School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: McGregor Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 345 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#9. Bosqueville Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Bosqueville Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 173 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#8. Dawson High School
- School grades: PK, K-12
- Location: Dawson Independent School District (Dawson), TX
- Enrollment: 581 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#7. West Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: West Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 262 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#6. Robinson Junior High School
- School grades: 7-8
- Location: Robinson Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 395 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#5. Lorena Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Lorena Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 431 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#4. China Spring Intermediate School
- School grades: 5-6
- Location: China Spring Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 460 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#3. Crawford High School
- School grades: 6-12
- Location: Crawford Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 326 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#2. China Spring Middle School
- School grades: 7-8
- Location: China Spring Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 505 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#1. Midway Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Midway Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,089 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A