Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Waco metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here.

#10. Isbill Junior High School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: McGregor Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 345 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#9. Bosqueville Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Bosqueville Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 173 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#8. Dawson High School

- School grades: PK, K-12

- Location: Dawson Independent School District (Dawson), TX

- Enrollment: 581 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#7. West Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: West Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 262 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#6. Robinson Junior High School

- School grades: 7-8

- Location: Robinson Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 395 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#5. Lorena Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Lorena Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 431 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#4. China Spring Intermediate School

- School grades: 5-6

- Location: China Spring Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 460 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#3. Crawford High School

- School grades: 6-12

- Location: Crawford Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 326 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#2. China Spring Middle School

- School grades: 7-8

- Location: China Spring Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 505 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#1. Midway Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Midway Independent School District, TX

- Enrollment: 1,089 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A