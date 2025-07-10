Best public middle schools in the San Antonio metro area

Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the San Antonio metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here.

#10. Young Women's Leadership Academy

- School grades: 6-12
- Location: San Antonio Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 521 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#9. Randolph Middle School

- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Randolph Field Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 375 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#8. Robert G. Cole Middle/High School

- School grades: 6-12
- Location: Fort Sam Houston Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 788 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#7. Smithson Valley Middle School

- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Comal Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 984 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#6. Jose M. Lopez Middle School

- School grades: 6-8
- Location: North East Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,327 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#5. IDEA Carver College Preparatory

- School grades: 6-12
- Location: Idea Public Schools, TX
- Enrollment: 642 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#4. Voss Middle School

- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Boerne Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 772 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#3. Great Hearts Monte Vista North

- School grades: 6-12
- Location: Great Hearts Texas, TX
- Enrollment: 423 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#2. Alamo Heights Junior School

- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Alamo Heights Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,101 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#1. BASIS San Antonio Shavano

- School grades: 6-12
- Location: BASIS Texas Charter Schools, TX
- Enrollment: 1,038 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

