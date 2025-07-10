Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Houston metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here.
GUNDAM_Ai // Shutterstock
#10. Creekside Park Junior High School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Tomball Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,173 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#9. Tays Junior High School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Katy Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,467 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#8. iSchool High at University Park
- School grades: 6-12
- Location: Texas College Preparatory Academies, TX
- Enrollment: 420 (26:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
#7. Rodger & Ellen Beck Junior High School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Katy Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,270 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Inside Creative House // Shutterstock
#6. Willow Wood Junior High School
- School grades: 7-8
- Location: Tomball Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 844 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Rido // Shutterstock
#5. Cinco Ranch Junior High School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Katy Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,500 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Inside Creative House // Shutterstock
#4. Beckendorff Junior High School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Katy Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,688 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
PeopleImages.com - Yuri A // Shutterstock
#3. Seven Lakes Junior High School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Katy Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,607 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Rido // Shutterstock
#2. Garland McMeans Junior High School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Katy Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,168 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Inside Creative House // Shutterstock
#1. Spring Branch Academic Institute
- School grades: K-12
- Location: Spring Branch Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 148 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+