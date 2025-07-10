Best public middle schools in the Houston metro area

Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Miami metro area using data from Niche. (SeventyFour // Shutterstock/SeventyFour // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Houston metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here.

(Stacker/Stacker)

GUNDAM_Ai // Shutterstock

#10. Creekside Park Junior High School

- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Tomball Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,173 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#9. Tays Junior High School

- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Katy Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,467 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#8. iSchool High at University Park

- School grades: 6-12
- Location: Texas College Preparatory Academies, TX
- Enrollment: 420 (26:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#7. Rodger & Ellen Beck Junior High School

- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Katy Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,270 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Inside Creative House // Shutterstock

#6. Willow Wood Junior High School

- School grades: 7-8
- Location: Tomball Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 844 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rido // Shutterstock

#5. Cinco Ranch Junior High School

- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Katy Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,500 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Inside Creative House // Shutterstock

#4. Beckendorff Junior High School

- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Katy Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,688 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A // Shutterstock

#3. Seven Lakes Junior High School

- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Katy Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,607 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rido // Shutterstock

#2. Garland McMeans Junior High School

- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Katy Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,168 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Inside Creative House // Shutterstock

#1. Spring Branch Academic Institute

- School grades: K-12
- Location: Spring Branch Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 148 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!