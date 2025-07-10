Best public middle schools in the Dallas metro area

By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Dallas metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here.

#10. Ereckson Middle School

- School grades: 7-8
- Location: Allen Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,263 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#9. George Dawson Middle School

- School grades: 7-8
- Location: Carroll Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 577 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#8. Pearson Middle School

- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Frisco Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,025 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#7. Pioneer Heritage Middle School

- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Frisco Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,071 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#6. Don T. Durham Intermediate School

- School grades: 5-6
- Location: Carroll Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 665 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#5. Wester Middle School

- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Frisco Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 894 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#4. Eubanks Intermediate School

- School grades: 5-6
- Location: Carroll Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 594 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#3. Coppell Middle School - East

- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Coppell Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 1,096 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#2. Westlake Academy

- School grades: K-12
- Location: Westlake, TX
- Enrollment: 888 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#1. Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women's Leadership School

- School grades: 6-12
- Location: Dallas Independent School District, TX
- Enrollment: 610 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

