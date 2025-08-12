Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Rochester metro area using data from Niche.

Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the El Paso metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: top colleges score, college enrollment, culture & diversity grade, parent / student surveys, and student teacher ratio. You can read more about the methodology here.

#7. Las Cruces Catholic School

- Location: Las Cruces, NM

- Enrollment: 283 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#6. Mesilla Valley Christian School

- Location: Las Cruces, NM

- Enrollment: 392 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#5. Jesus Chapel School

- Location: El Paso, TX

- Enrollment: 118 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#4. Northeast Christian Academy

- Location: El Paso, TX

- Enrollment: 91 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#3. Loretto Academy

- Location: El Paso, TX

- Enrollment: 540 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#2. Immanuel Christian School

- Location: El Paso, TX

- Enrollment: 500 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#1. Radford School

- Location: El Paso, TX

- Enrollment: 268 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+