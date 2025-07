Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Oklahoma City metro area using data from Niche.

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Waco metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.

#15. Marlin

- Niche grade: C+

- Public school grade: C+

- Population: 5,500

#14. Lacy-Lakeview

- Niche grade: B-

- Public school grade: C

- Population: 7,247

#13. Bellmead

- Niche grade: B-

- Public school grade: B-

- Population: 10,550

#12. Mexia

- Niche grade: B

- Public school grade: B

- Population: 6,867

#11. Beverly Hills

- Niche grade: B

- Public school grade: B-

- Population: 1,631

#10. Hillsboro

- Niche grade: B

- Public school grade: B

- Population: 8,375

#9. Groesbeck

- Niche grade: B+

- Public school grade: B+

- Population: 3,634

#8. Waco

- Niche grade: B+

- Public school grade: B+

- Population: 141,925

#7. Robinson

- Niche grade: B+

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 12,668

#6. West

- Niche grade: A-

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 2,571

#5. Clifton

- Niche grade: A-

- Public school grade: B+

- Population: 3,489

#4. McGregor

- Niche grade: A-

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 5,608

#3. Lorena

- Niche grade: A-

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 1,506

#2. Hewitt

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 16,244

#1. Woodway

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 9,483