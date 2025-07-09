Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the El Paso metro area using data from Niche.

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the El Paso metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.

#20. Berino

- Niche grade: C

- Public school grade: B-

- Population: 1,429

#19. Anthony

- Niche grade: C

- Public school grade: B-

- Population: 8,701

#18. Agua Dulce

- Niche grade: C

- Public school grade: C+

- Population: 2,995

#17. Tornillo

- Niche grade: C+

- Public school grade: C

- Population: 1,381

#16. Fabens

- Niche grade: C+

- Public school grade: C-

- Population: 4,704

#15. Socorro

- Niche grade: C+

- Public school grade: B-

- Population: 36,237

#14. Chaparral

- Niche grade: B-

- Public school grade: C

- Population: 16,642

#13. Sunland Park

- Niche grade: B-

- Public school grade: B-

- Population: 17,085

#12. San Elizario

- Niche grade: B-

- Public school grade: C

- Population: 10,123

#11. Westway

- Niche grade: B-

- Public school grade: B

- Population: 3,515

#10. Anthony

- Niche grade: B-

- Public school grade: C+

- Population: 3,727

#9. Clint

- Niche grade: B-

- Public school grade: B-

- Population: 1,208

#8. Horizon City

- Niche grade: B-

- Public school grade: B-

- Population: 23,069

#7. San Ysidro

- Niche grade: B-

- Public school grade: B-

- Population: 2,179

#6. Santa Teresa

- Niche grade: B

- Public school grade: B-

- Population: 5,973

#5. Canutillo

- Niche grade: B

- Public school grade: B

- Population: 6,422

#4. Vinton

- Niche grade: B+

- Public school grade: B

- Population: 2,752

#3. Las Cruces

- Niche grade: B+

- Public school grade: B

- Population: 112,612

#2. Mesilla

- Niche grade: A-

- Public school grade: B

- Population: 1,850

#1. El Paso

- Niche grade: A-

- Public school grade: B+

- Population: 678,147