Best places to live in the Dallas metro area

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Dallas metro area using data from Niche. (Stuart Monk // Shutterstock/Stuart Monk // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Dallas metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Josep Suria // Shutterstock

#25. The Colony

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 44,916

(Stacker/Stacker)

Akarawut // Shutterstock

#24. Lantana

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 12,583

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#23. Prosper

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 34,567

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#22. Double Oak

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 3,060

(Stacker/Stacker)

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A // Shutterstock

#21. Argyle

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 4,970

(Stacker/Stacker)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#20. McKinney

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 202,314

(Stacker/Stacker)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#19. Highland Village

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 16,004

(Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#18. Keller

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 45,598

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#17. Melissa

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 17,497

(Stacker/Stacker)

Jacek Chabraszewski // Shutterstock

#16. Heath

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 10,218

(Stacker/Stacker)

oneinchpunch // Shutterstock

#15. Grapevine

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 50,875

(Stacker/Stacker)

YAKOBCHUK VIACHESLAV // Shutterstock

#14. Richardson

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 118,269

(Stacker/Stacker)

FamVeld // Shutterstock

#13. Sunnyvale

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 8,069

(Stacker/Stacker)

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A // Shutterstock

#12. Highland Park

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 8,774

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#11. Trophy Club

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 13,454

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stuart Monk // Shutterstock

#10. Parker

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 5,776

(Stacker/Stacker)

BAZA Production // Shutterstock

#9. Murphy

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 21,001

(Stacker/Stacker)

Robert Kneschke // Shutterstock

#8. Allen

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 107,684

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#7. Plano

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 287,339

(Stacker/Stacker)

NDAB Creativity // Shutterstock

#6. Flower Mound

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 77,886

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#5. Frisco

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 210,238

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#4. Southlake

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 31,044

(Stacker/Stacker)

imtmphoto // Shutterstock

#3. Colleyville

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 25,906

(Stacker/Stacker)

Laura Beach // Shutterstock

#2. University Park

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 25,104

(Stacker/Stacker)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#1. Coppell

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 42,029

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!