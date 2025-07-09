Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Dallas metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.
#25. The Colony
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 44,916
#24. Lantana
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 12,583
#23. Prosper
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 34,567
#22. Double Oak
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 3,060
#21. Argyle
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 4,970
#20. McKinney
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 202,314
#19. Highland Village
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 16,004
#18. Keller
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 45,598
#17. Melissa
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 17,497
#16. Heath
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 10,218
#15. Grapevine
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 50,875
#14. Richardson
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 118,269
#13. Sunnyvale
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 8,069
#12. Highland Park
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 8,774
#11. Trophy Club
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 13,454
#10. Parker
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 5,776
#9. Murphy
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 21,001
#8. Allen
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 107,684
#7. Plano
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 287,339
#6. Flower Mound
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 77,886
#5. Frisco
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 210,238
#4. Southlake
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 31,044
#3. Colleyville
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 25,906
#2. University Park
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 25,104
#1. Coppell
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 42,029