Best-paying U.S. cities for engineers, lawyers, doctors, teachers and more

Various dynamics can impact the cost of filling specific roles in the labor market. When demand for certain goods and services outpaces the local supply of resources, the wages for skilled professionals in those fields may be higher—and vice versa. Similarly, the labor supply can shape pay trends for certain. For example, a city with several medical schools may produce a larger supply of fresh doctors, driving down the price of this labor and consequently, the median income for local healthcare professionals .

Thus, your career choice and location can have a large impact on your personal finances over time, particularly when factoring in the power of compounding over time. With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 100 of the largest U.S. cities based on the median income for major career categories—including business and financial careers, engineering, computer and mathematical careers, education, legal and health careers—to determine where workers may earn the most and least in a given field.

Key Findings

Legal careers have a median income of over $200k in several cities. Legal professionals, including lawyers, judges, paralegals and legal assistants, are the only occupation category with a median income exceeding $200,000 in several cities. San Francisco leads with a median income of $224,370, followed by San Jose, California, ($214,999), Oakland,California, ($209,395) , and Salt Lake City ($205,781).

Teachers earn below the national median household income in most cities. According to the latest Census data, the national median household income is $80,610, but in 94 out of 100 large cities studywide, the median income for teachers is less than this. The highest-paying city for teachers is Yonkers, New York, where the median income is $94,654.

Business and financial occupations earn the least in these U.S. cities. Despite a reputation for being a high-income career, median salaries fall below $60,000 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Fresno, California; Birmingham, Alabama; Lubbock, Texas; and Tempe, Arizona. Conversely, San Francisco has the highest median income in this category at $127,318, while New York City ranks 12th at $105,151.

Engineers in the Bay Area earn the most. San Jose, California-, and San Francisco-based engineers earn the highest median salaries, at $154,627 and $145,753, respectively. Those working in computer or mathematical careers specifically earn even more in these cities, at $180,150 and $167,112, respectively.

Healthcare professionals bring in more than $150k in five cities. Oakland, California, has the highest median income among doctors, surgeons, dentists, nurse practitioners and physician assistants at $181,819. Following closely are Irvine, California, ($175,885); San Francisco, ($157,932); Chesapeake, Virginia, ($156,350); and Chattanooga, Tennessee, ($150,374).

Top 10 Cities Where Business and Financial Operations Occupations Earn Most

Cities are ranked based on the projected median income for business and financial operations occupations, which includes accountants, auditors, financial analysts, human resource specialists, management analysts and purchasing agents.

San Francisco: $127,318 Jersey City, New Jersey: $124,962 Oakland, California: $120,688 Washington, D.C.: $120,507 Irvine, California: $115,987 San Jose, California: $115,756 Atlanta: $110,959 Frisco, Texas: $110,083 Boston: $109,926 Huntington Beach, California: $106,818

Top 10 Cities Where Computer and Mathematical Occupations Earn Most

Cities are ranked based on the projected median income of computer and mathematical occupations, which includes software developers, computer programmers, data scientists, network and computer system administrators, and mathematicians.

San Jose, California: $180,150 San Francisco: $167,112 Seattle: $160,360 Oakland, California: $150,198 Jersey City, New Jersey: $127,496 Frisco, Texas: $126,578 San Diego: $119,787 Washington, D.C.: $114,912 New York City: $114,824 Irvine, California: $113,652

Top 10 Cities Where Engineers and Architects Earn Most

Cities are ranked based on the projected median income for engineering and architecture occupations, including civil engineers, mechanical engineers, architects, surveyors, and engineering technicians.

San Jose, California: $154,627 San Francisco: $145,753 Irvine, California: $144,528 Aurora, Colorado: $134,130 Frisco, Texas: $125,601 Sacramento, California: $123,318 Santa Clarita, California: $120,643 Oakland, California: $120,597 Huntington Beach, California: $120,334 Chula Vista, California: $116,459

Top 10 Cities Where Legal Occupations Earn the Most

Cities are ranked based on the projected median income for legal occupations, which includes lawyers, judges, paralegals and legal assistants.

San Francisco: $224,370 San Jose, California: $214,999 Oakland, California: $209,395 Salt Lake City: $205,781 Glendale, California: $199,612 Atlanta: $185,225 Richmond, Virginia: $184,716 Frisco, Texas: $171,849 Denver: $168,883 Washington, D.C.: $168,250

Top 10 Cities Where Teachers Earn the Most

Cities are ranked based on the projected median income for educational instruction and library occupations.

Yonkers, New York: $94,654 Washington, D.C.: $87,893 Irvine, California: $85,732 San Jose, California: $83,288 Seattle: $82,870 Long Beach, California: $80,987 Huntington Beach, California: $79,007 Chula Vista, California: $78,052 Tacoma, Washington: $77,349 Spokane, Washington: $76,947

Top 10 Cities Where Healthcare Professionals Earn the Most

Cities are ranked based on the projected median income for health diagnosing and treating practitioners, which includes physicians, surgeons, dentists, nurse practitioners and physician assistants.

Oakland, California: $181,819 Irvine, California: $175,884 San Francisco: $157,932 Chesapeake, Virginia: $156,350 Chattanooga, Tennessee: $150,374 Glendale, California: $147,723 Phoenix: $145,432 Nashville, Tennessee: $143,001 Tulsa, Oklahoma: $141,822 Tampa, Florida: $139,150

Data and Methodology

This SmartAsset study examined data for 100 of the largest U.S. cities that had available data. Data for median income by occupation comes from the U.S. Census Bureau 1-Year American Community Survey for 2023. Income by career is weighted between men's and women's median income based on the percentage makeup of local demographics according to Census Bureau population data for 2023.

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.