Bailey Zimmerman's "New to Country" arrives on Friday

Disney/Tanner Yeager

By Jeremy Chua

Bailey Zimmerman's upcoming track, "New to Country," is dropping Friday.

The uptempo summertime jam has been teased on Bailey's socials, earning rave reviews from fans and artists just from the snippets. 

"DROPPPPPP ITTTTTTTTTTTTTTT," RaeLynn commented.

"New to Country" is available for presave now.

Bailey's latest releases include his new single, "Holy Smokes," and "Hell or High Water" from Twisters: The Album.

While Bailey's ongoing headlining Religiously. The Tour. is sold out, you can catch him opening for Morgan Wallen, Luke Bryan and Kane Brown's respective tours. 

For Bailey's full tour schedule, head to baileyzimmermanmusic.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!