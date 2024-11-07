Bailey Zimmerman's "Holding On" to his 'The Tonight Show' debut

Bailey Zimmerman made his The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon debut on Wednesday. Donning a flannel shirt and white pants, the “Holy Smokes” singer performed his latest release, “Holding On,” on a dimly lit stage, which set the mood for his reflective song. “Will you be strong and keep holding on?/ If this was your last breath, would you waste it on me?/ Stick around when I’m in the dark/ Be the angel that comes down and picks up my heart/ When it’s all wrong, can we be strong?/ And keep holding on/ And keep holding on,” Bailey sings in the chorus. You can watch the full video now on YouTube.

"Holy Smokes" is currently approaching the top 30 of the country charts.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.