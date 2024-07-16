Bailey Zimmerman, Tucker Wetmore + Breland talk 'Twisters' soundtrack

There's a big ol' country storm brewing on the Twisters soundtrack.

Releasing July 19 — the same day as the film, a highly anticipated sequel to the 1996 film Twister — the soundtrack is a who's who of country music, including tracks from Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Lainey Wilson and Jelly Roll.



GMA caught up with a couple of artists featured on the soundtrack at CMA Fest 2024, including Tucker Wetmore, Bailey Zimmerman and Breland.



"I'm really blessed to be part of, you know, all those big names. It's super cool," said Tucker, whose songs "Already Had It" and "Steal My Thunder" with Conner Smith are on the album.

Bailey agreed, calling the assembling of names "kicka**."

Breland told GMA he's "really excited" to have a song with Shania Twain on the soundtrack. The duo teamed up for the track "Boots Don't."

"Shania is the GOAT," he gushed. "The longevity, the level of intentionality that she has with everything she does, it's such a high bar."

Breland added, "She's been a great friend and mentor to me over the last year and a half and I've learned a lot from her. Just know I am a better performer now because of being able to spend time around Shania."

Bailey — whose song "Won't Back Down" was featured on the Fast X soundtrack — said it feels crazy to be part of another movie, bringing "Hell or High Water" to Twisters.

"We had the song but we didn't know what to do with it because it was so emotional and deep," he said, noting that he knew he had the "perfect song" when Twisters came calling.

Twisters, directed by Lee Isaac Chung and starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell, storms into theaters July 19.



Here's the star-studded track list for Twisters: The Album:



Luke Combs – "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma"

Miranda Lambert – "Ain't in Kansas Anymore"

Conner Smith – "Steal My Thunder" (feat. Tucker Wetmore)

Thomas Rhett – "Feelin' Country"

Warren Zeiders – "The Cards I've Been Dealt"

Megan Moroney – "Never Left Me"

Lainey Wilson – "Out of Oklahoma"

Bailey Zimmerman – "Hell or High Water"

Jelly Roll – "Dead End Road"

Kane Brown – "Country Classic"

Sam Barber – "Tear Us Apart"

Tyler Childers – "Song While You're Away"

Tucker Wetmore – "Already Had It"

Leon Bridges – "Chrome Cowgirl"

Benson Boone – "Death Wish Love"

Shania Twain & BRELAND – "Boots Don't"

Dylan Gossett – "Stronger Than a Storm"

Lanie Gardner – "Chasing the Wind"

Jelly Roll – "Leave the Light On" (feat. Alexandra Kay)

Wyatt Flores & Jake Kohn – "Before I Do"

The Red Clay Strays – "Caddo County"

Tanner Usrey – "Blackberry Wine"

Tanner Adell – "Too Easy"

Mason Ramsey – "Shake Shake (All Night Long)"

Tyler Halverson – "New Loop"

Flatland Cavalry – "Touchdown"

Nolan Taylor – "Driving You Home"

Wilderado, Ken Pomeroy & James McAlister – "Wall of Death"

Charley Crockett – "(Ghost) Riders in the Sky"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.