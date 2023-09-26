Bailey Zimmerman scores third #1 with "Religiously": "I can't thank y'all enough"

Courtesy of Warner Music Nashville

By Jeremy Chua

Fast-rising country star Bailey Zimmerman has notched his third consecutive #1 on country radio with "Religiously."

It follows the previous chart-toppers "Fall In Love" and "Rock and a Hard Place," both of which have been certified double Platinum by the RIAA.

"I CANT THANK YALL ENOUGH [crying + heart emoji]," Bailey writes in the caption of an Instagram reel. "Today has been a BIG FREAKIN DAY!!! The love y'all have shown me the past 3 years is MIND BLOWING… and without it I wouldn't be where I'm at [mindblown emoji] so thank you to every one of you that has had my back [heart emoji]."

"[I] will continue to try and give you the best version of me that I can [fire emoji]," adds Bailey.

In addition to his new #1, Bailey also recently celebrated selling out his 2024 headlining RELIGIOUSLY. THE TOUR.

Bailey's currently on tour with Morgan Wallen on his 2023 One Night At A Time World Tour. For Bailey's full tour schedule, visit his website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!