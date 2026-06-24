Bailey Zimmerman apologizes for New Mexico incident that led to criminal charges

Bailey Zimmerman is speaking out about the incident at Sandia Resort & Casino that led to the cancellation of his May 27 show in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and resulted in him facing felony and misdemeanor criminal charges.

In a statement provided to ABC Audio by his publicist, Bailey writes, "First things first, I want to apologize to the Pueblo of Sandia and to everyone at Sandia Resort & Casino. I never meant for any of this to come across as disrespectful. I am deeply sorry for my actions that transpired. I respect your community and the hospitality and appreciate the opportunity that was given to me to perform on Native Land. I take full accountability for everything that happened and I am sorry to anyone who feels hurt or disrespected.”

He goes on to address the effect on his supporters, saying, "To my fans who bought tickets and showed up expecting a performance, I am so sorry, you deserved better from me. I understand that being a musician comes with big responsibilities, both on and off stage, and I know that I fell short that day. I am reflecting on the disappointment and concern that I caused.”

The "Chevy Silverado" hitmaker now faces a felony charge for criminal damage to property (over $1,000) and a misdemeanor charge of falsely obtaining services in New Mexico, according to a June 18 court filing.



"I am taking this legal matter seriously," he closes. "I am committed to doing the work necessary to learn and grow. Thank you to my fans for holding me accountable and for understanding that I am human. I do not take your support for granted."

According to People, Bailey allegedly seemed intoxicated at soundcheck, resulting in the show's cancellation. His hotel room allegedly was left with $16,000 worth of damages, as well as a $400 unsettled bill for alcohol. The arrest warrant was issued when the resort was unable to reach him.

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