'Baby, It's Cold Outside': Gabby Barrett duets with husband Cade Foehner on holiday album

Gabby Barrett's debut holiday record, Carols and Candlelight, has arrived.



It features 11 songs, including two duets: the previously released "Go Tell It on the Mountain" with Christian duo for KING & COUNTRY, and "Baby It's Cold Outside" with Gabby's husband and fellow American Idol season 16 finalist, Cade Foehner.



"Ahhhhhhh I'm so excited that my first Christmas album is out NOW!" Gabby shares on Instagram.



"Go grab your Christmas decorations and tree & listen to Carols and Candlelight with your loved ones," she says. "I hope you love it!!!"



You can check out Carols and Candlelight wherever you listen to music.

Here's the Carols and Candlelight track list:

"Mary, Did You Know?"

"I'll Be Home For Christmas"

"Christmas to Remember"

"The First Noel"

"Baby, It's Cold Outside" (feat. Cade Foehner)

"O Come, O Come, Emmanuel" (feat. The Piano Guys)

"Go Tell It on the Mountain" (for KING & COUNTRY feat. Gabby Barrett)

"O Holy Night"

"Last Christmas"

"Grown-Up Christmas List"

"Silent Night"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.