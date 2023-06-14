Ashley McBryde's "Light On In The Kitchen" video features a special guest

Courtesy of Warner Music Nashville

By Jeremy Chua

Ashley McBryde has unveiled the music video for her single "Light On In The Kitchen."

The monochrome video features Ashley delivering the song in various spaces, such as a bedroom, a kitchen and a performance space with her band. Viewers also get a glimpse of Ashley's childhood through personal footage.

The 3 1/2-minute clip then wraps with Ashley sharing a sweet moment with her mom at the kitchen table.

"Light On In The Kitchen" is the lead single off Ashley's forthcoming album, The Devil I Know. The 11-track record, which drops September 8, will include the previously released title track and "Learned To Lie."

The Devil I Know is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!