Ashley McBryde's "Light On In The Kitchen" video features a special guest

Ashley McBryde has unveiled the music video for her single "Light On In The Kitchen."
The monochrome video features Ashley delivering the song in various spaces, such as a bedroom, a kitchen and a performance space with her band. Viewers also get a glimpse of Ashley's childhood through personal footage.
The 3 1/2-minute clip then wraps with Ashley sharing a sweet moment with her mom at the kitchen table.
"Light On In The Kitchen" is the lead single off Ashley's forthcoming album, The Devil I Know. The 11-track record, which drops September 8, will include the previously released title track and "Learned To Lie."
The Devil I Know is available for preorder now.
