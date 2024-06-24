Ashley McBryde's bringing the energy + laughs with Jelly Roll for 'CMA Fest' special

High energy, chuckles and a little expect-the-unexpected is what this year's CMA Fest special has in store for you.



"I would tell you what to expect from me and Jelly Roll co-hosting an entire event left basically unsupervised, but I don't know how to tell you what to expect because it's a little bit unpredictable," co-host Ashley McBryde tells the press.



"But you can expect energy and you can expect laughs, and probably the most fun you can have in one place," she teases.



Ashley will also take the performance stage to deliver "The Devil I Know," the title track of her latest album.



The star-studded CMA Fest airs June 25 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

