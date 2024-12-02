Ashley McBryde honored with hometown sign: 'What an incredibly special day'

Ashley McBryde is celebrating a new life milestone: getting her very own welcome sign in her hometown.



The Waldron, Arkansas, native recently returned to her old stomping grounds for the sign's unveiling, which read, "WELCOME TO WALDRON, ARKANSAS BIRTHPLACE OF ASHLEY MCBRYDE GRAND OLE OPRY MEMBER."



"What an incredibly special day. I've always dreamed of making my Home State proud. They did me one better!" Ashley captioned her Instagram post. "Waldron, thank you for honoring me in such a special way. You'll always be where I'm from."



Several country stars showed up in the comments to praise Ashley.



"Not bad for a girl going nowhere," Jelly Roll wrote, referencing the title of her song "Girl Going Nowhere."



Drew Baldridge said, "Congrats Ashley!! So amazing!"



Terri Clark, who sang with Ashley on a newly recorded duet version of "Better Things to Do," added, "Congrats sweet sissy. Love you and you deserve it all."



You can check out photos of Ashley's hometown welcome sign and the milestone moment on Instagram.

Ashley's upcoming new track, "Ain't Enough Cowboy Songs," arrives Friday.

