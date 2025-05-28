Ashley McBryde takes flight with Rodney Crowell

New West Records
By Stephen Hubbard

Ashley McBryde is "Taking Flight" with Rodney Crowell.

The "One Night Standards" hitmaker is teaming up with the legendary singer/songerwriter for a duet from his new album, Airline Highway.

“Simply sitting across from Rodney is magical. Writing a song with an icon is such an honor and being able to call him my friend is one of the great joys of my life," she says. "‘Taking Flight’ explored heartache on a plane I hadn’t been on before."

"For Rodney to choose me as a co-writer and a singer is something that only existed in dreams," she adds. "This record speaks for itself and I am so happy I get to be a part of its journey.”

Airline Highway, which was recorded in New Orleans, comes out Aug. 29.

In addition to his own hits like "Lovin' All Night," Rodney wrote country classics like Waylon Jennings' "I Ain't Living Long Like This" and the Oak Ridge Boys' "Leaving Louisiana in the Broad Daylight," plus Bob Seger's "Shame on the Moon" and Keith Urban's "Making Memories of Us."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!