Ashley McBryde reflects on her raising in 'Rattlesnake Preacher'

Ashley McBryde's new music video for "Rattlesnake Preacher" has a "ton of truth telling in it," much of it loosely inspired by childhood in rural Arkansas, where she was raised as the daughter of the town doctor and sometime evangelist.

The clip starts in a modern-day support group before flashing back to Ashley's beginnings.

“The super complex feelings one has when they’re proud of how they were raised, and so confused throughout their life about how what was preached and what was lived were so vastly different: to be raised to live in fear of the creator but also taught to seek your comfort from him — that’s pretty confusing as a kid,” she reflects.

“And now to hear and sing ‘yes, Jesus loves me,’ as a question, and a statement riddled with doubt, and ultimately, a defiant declaration of truth — that’s the power visual media adds to a song like this," she continues.

The video, which Ashley helped write herself, includes a cameo from her label mates The Band Loula.

On Thursday, the "One Night Standards" hitmaker opens her Redemption Bar inside Eric Church's Chief's on Nashville's Lower Broadway.

