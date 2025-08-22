Ashley Cooke's new chapter starts with some 'swear words'

Ashley Cooke's "swear words" (Big Loud)
By Stephen Hubbard

Ashley Cooke's opening her next chapter of music with some "swear words."

“This song is realizing that no words, answers, or explanations will be able to fix a relationship that’s beyond repair," she says of the song she co-wrote. "It’s surrendering to the silence because it means finally having peace in the situation.”
The "your place" hitmaker will follow the new song with "tin foil hat" on Oct. 3 and "baby blues" on Nov. 14.
Earlier this year she also put out the new tracks "All I Forgot" with Joe Jonas, "the f word" and "the hell you are."

So far, Ashley hasn't revealed when the full follow-up to 2023's shot in the dark will arrive. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!