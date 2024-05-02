Ashley Cooke says debut album captures "my heart and soul in a project"

If you love "your place," you might enjoy the other 23 tracks on Ashley Cooke's debut album, shot in the dark.



In a recent interview with ABC Audio, Ashley talked about the project and how its overarching theme mirrors her current stage of life.



"It's 24 songs, and it's really my heart and soul in a project. It's really special and it's a lot about love and breakups," says Ashley. "I'm 26, and [am] in this era of my life. So if you like those kinds of songs, you'd love the album."



On what she hopes fans take away from the record, Ashley shares, "I hope people can discover it and find a song that they feel heard by in my album."



shot in the dark is available now wherever you listen to music.



Ashley's currently opening for Jordan Davis on his Damn Good Time World Tour. For tickets and a full list of her tour dates, head to ashleycooke.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.