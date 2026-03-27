Ashley Cooke has something to say about breakups in her new track, 'xs'

Ashley Cooke's latest era of music is here, with the arrival of her new track, "xs."

The "your place" hitmaker co-wrote the fresh take on a breakup anthem with Ashley Gorley, Emily Weisband and Will Weatherly.

“Oh don't deny I know you did it/ Oh doesn't matter how you spin it/ Want me back after that forget it/ Don't you know crossing lines makes xs?” she sings in the chorus.

Earlier in March, Ashley debuted the song at the O2 in London during the Country to Country festival.

Meanwhile, the ace track "the hell you are" continues its climb up the country radio chart.

Friday night in Pikeville, Kentucky, Ashley wraps up her run on Jon Pardi's Honkytonk Hollywood Tour.

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