Another JoBro country collab is about to 'Happen to' Russell Dickerson

Jonas Brothers love a good collaboration, especially a country one, it seems. The threesome currently has a top-20 hit with Rascal Flatts and "I Dare You," one Nick Jonas even co-wrote with Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney.

Now there's another one on the way.

The brothers have jumped on a new version of Russell Dickerson's chart-topping viral smash "Happen to Me." Russell wrote on Instagram, "Happen To Me featuring @jonasbrothers is happening to all of us THIS FRIDAY!!!" He also posted some photos of himself performing with Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas when he joined them onstage in August in Detroit.

When a fan wrote in the comments, "soooo you coming to the JB show in Indy on Sunday then?!" Russell responded with the looking eyes emoji. The band is set to perform Sunday, Nov. 2, in Indianapolis.

