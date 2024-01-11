Another girl on the way for Jon Pardi + wife Summer

Trae Patton/NBC

By Jeremy Chua

Jon Pardi and his wife, Summer, are expecting a girl.

Summer shared an Instagram Reel on Thursday, January 11, of their recent gender reveal.

The clip opened with Summer getting an ultrasound as their 11-month-old daughter, Presley Fawn, sat atop her belly. The couple then find out the gender of their second child when they each pull a slice of pepperoni pizza out of the box. Pink papers under the pizza were revealed, indicating a girl.

Jon and Summer welcomed Presley on February 18, 2023.

Jon's latest studio album is Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi. He's approaching the top 40 with his Luke Bryan-assisted new single, "Cowboys and Plowboys," the first preview of Jon's upcoming new record.

