American Music Awards 2025: The winners

The 2025 American Music Awards, hosted by Jennifer Lopez, took place Monday night in Las Vegas. Billie Eilish was the top winner, taking home seven awards. Here's the complete list of winners:
Artist of the year: Billie Eilish
New artist of the year: Gracie Abrams
Album of the year: Billie Eilish, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT
Song of the year: Billie Eilish, "Birds of a Feather"
Favorite touring artist: Billie Eilish
Favorite music video: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, "Die With a Smile"
Favorite male pop artist: Bruno Mars
Favorite female pop artist: Billie Eilish
Favorite pop album: Billie Eilish, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT
Favorite pop song: Billie Eilish, "Birds of a Feather"
Favorite male country artist: Post Malone
Favorite female country artist: Beyoncé
Favorite country duo or group: Dan + Shay
Favorite country album: Beyoncé, COWBOY CARTER
Favorite country song: Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen, "I Had Some Help"
Favorite male hip-hop artist: Eminem
Favorite female hip-hop artist: Megan Thee Stallion
Favorite hip-hop album: Eminem, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)
Favorite hip-hop song: Kendrick Lamar, "Not Like Us"
Favorite male R&B artist: The Weeknd
Favorite female R&B artist: SZA
Favorite R&B album: The Weeknd, Hurry Up Tomorrow
Favorite R&B song: SZA, "Saturn"
Favorite male Latin artist: Bad Bunny
Favorite female Latin artist: Becky G
Favorite Latin duo or group: Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda
Favorite Latin album: Bad Bunny, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS
Favorite Latin song: Shakira, "Soltera"
Favorite rock artist: Twenty One Pilots
Favorite rock album: Twenty One Pilots, Clancy
Favorite rock song: Linkin Park, "The Emptiness Machine"
Favorite dance/electronic artist: Lady Gaga
Favorite soundtrack: Arcane League of Legends: Season 2
Favorite Afrobeats artist: Tyla
Favorite K-pop artist: RM
Collaboration of the year: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, "Die with a Smile"
Social song of the year: Doechii, "Anxiety"
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.