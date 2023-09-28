"All I Need Is You" and "21 Forever" might have never been released if Chris Janson didn't revisit his back catalog

It's not every day that artists revisit songs they'd written years ago for a new project. But, that's what Chris Janson did for his latest album, The Outlaw Side of Me.

"I've never actually went back to my back catalogs and pulled songs, you know? I'm always sort of like, 'What's next? What's next? What's next?' But there are some real gems in there," Chris tells ABC Audio. "And if we hadn't done that, we maybe would have missed a couple of them."

Two gems that Chris found eventually landed on his new record: the Dolly Parton and Slash-assisted "21 Forever" and the lead single, "All I Need Is You," which is approaching the top 15 on the country charts.

"Actually, the current hit single, I wanted to put that on two albums ago, but I just didn't have the chance to do it and it was not the opportune time," Chris recalls. "It's so funny. Those two songs in particular on this album have been the single and the focus track."

The Outlaw Side of Me is available wherever you listen to music.

