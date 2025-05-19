Alan Jackson's road dates are wrapped, but he's planning one more at home

Alan Jackson's days on the road are officially over, after he wrapped his farewell tour Saturday in Milwaukee — but he still has one more big event planned for Music City in 2026.

“It’s been a long, sweet ride. It started 40 years ago this September,” he told the Milwaukee crowd. “I’ve really lived the American dream for sure — so blessed.”

Jackson kicked off his Last Call: One More for the Road Tour in 2022 after revealing in 2019 that he's living with a neurological disease called Charcot-Marie-Tooth.

“We’re planning on doing a big finale show in Nashville next summer sometime,” he said. “We just felt like we had to end it all where it all started, and that’s in Nashville, Tennessee — Music City — where country music lives. I gotta do the last one there."

The Country Music Hall of Famer raised more than $2.25 million for the CMT Research Foundation with his final road shows. Look for more details about his Nashville show in the coming days.

